Anjali Tatrari recalls mom’s reaction when she used swear word the first time

By Glamsham Bureau
Television actress Anjali Tatrari, who is part of the show “Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii”, recently shot for a sequence where the youngest member of the house uses a swear word, which becomes a matter of concern in the household. Anjali says the scene reminded her of the time she had used a swear word for the first time in front of her mother and the way the latter had reacted to it.

“When I first used a swear word – I think I was in 10th standard — mom was puzzled and shocked at the same time. Her reaction was such as if I had committed a crime,” she recalls.

“The funny thing was that she was so flabbergasted that it took her a good 10 minutes to come up to me and tell me, very pleasantly, ‘speaking swear words reveals a lot more about you than the one you are using it against’,” she says.

The actress adds that this reaction was justified as she had always been a very disciplined child.

“I think the reason for her to have this reaction was right at the time because I was a very obedient and studious kid and such words did not suit my personality,” she says.

