Anjali Tatrari recalls mom’s reaction when she used swear word the first time

Television actress Anjali Tatrari, who is part of the show “Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii”, recently shot for a sequence where the youngest member of the house uses a swear word, which becomes a matter of concern in the household. Anjali says the scene reminded her of the time she had used a swear word for the first time in front of her mother and the way the latter had reacted to it.

“When I first used a swear word – I think I was in 10th standard — mom was puzzled and shocked at the same time. Her reaction was such as if I had committed a crime,” she recalls.

“The funny thing was that she was so flabbergasted that it took her a good 10 minutes to come up to me and tell me, very pleasantly, ‘speaking swear words reveals a lot more about you than the one you are using it against’,” she says.

The actress adds that this reaction was justified as she had always been a very disciplined child.

“I think the reason for her to have this reaction was right at the time because I was a very obedient and studious kid and such words did not suit my personality,” she says.