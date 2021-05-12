Anjum Fakih plans ‘low-key’ Eid celebrations this year

Adv.

Eid is just around the corner and actress Anjum Fakih says this year will be all about low-key celebration owing to the pandemic, because just like last year, this year, too, she is confined indoors with her family.

“Like last year, this year too, it will be a low-key celebration at home itself for me. My mother will cook some delicious food for the family and all of us will spend some quality time together at home,” says the actress, known for essaying Shrishti in “Kundali Bhagya”.

She adds, “Stepping out of the house to celebrate is out of the question and, hence, we will plan a small celebration indoors. I plan to help my mother with cooking the yummy delicacies that she makes as well as spend some time chatting with my parents and sisters.”

The actress adds that Eid has always been celebrated in a big way in her family.

“Eid has always been special for me and my family, and we celebrate it with a lot of enthusiasm and fanfare every year. It is a huge affair at home, involving a lot of mouth-watering delicacies and visits to relatives’ houses,” she says.

She adds, “I have a lot of pleasant memories attached with Eid. I remember, as a child every year, I would dress up in the finest of my clothes and wait for the elders to give me Eidi. We would also have a family get together followed by a dawaat of biryani and sheer khurma. In fact, the dawaats would continue for a week with relatives visiting our house and with us catching up with our cousins and partying in beautiful ethnic outfits.”

She urges her fans also to not step out.

“I would also like to request everyone not to step out unnecessarily, and if you do step out please mask up and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” she says.