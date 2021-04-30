Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya don disguises in ‘Udaariyaan’

Adv.

Fateh’s love, Jasmin’s dream and Tejo’s sensibility in COLORS’ recent launch ‘Udaariyaan’ has already won many hearts. The Punjabi flavour and the twist have kept the audience engaged. Keeping the entertainment going, there is something super exciting coming up.



The audience will witness Tejo and her family being looted by groom. In the quest to catch hold of him and save Tejo, Jasmine and Fateh come up with a plan. Actors Ankit Gupta and Isha Malviya, who play Fateh and Jasmine in “Udaariyaan”, are poised for a transformation in an upcoming sequence of the show.

Adding a fun twist, the duo disguises themselves in bold avatars to approach the goons. Jasmine’s look of a city girl which is completely opposite to her character will surely leave the audience awestruck. On the other hand, Fateh will don an avatar of an office boy.

The going gets tough when Jasmine lands into trouble and the goon points a gun at her.

Talking about her new look Jasmine said, “While I started out as a sweet village belle, this new track will have the viewers see me in a completely new avatar. It is an absolute makeover! I will be playing Meera, a modern girl who sports high heels, dark shades, slick western clothes. Everyone including the cast and the crew were quite surprised with this new look! It’s a good change and I am absolutely enjoying shooting for the track. I can’t wait for my fans to check out Jasmine’s new avatar as Meera!”



Talking about his new avatar Fateh said, “This is a very interesting track that shows how far Fateh is ready to go for Jasmine. He is even ready to shed his image and pose as an office boy. This also puts me outside my comfort zone given that I had to re-invent everything about my character Fateh, which is a great thing for any actor. I’m sure that our viewers are going to love this thrilling track.”