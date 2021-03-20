ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Ankit Siwach, who is currently seen as the antagonist Vyom on the show “Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Naya Safar”, says he has never tried to compete with his peers.

Ankit adds that, for him, learning from others is more important than trying to be better than them.

“I have never believed in competition, I believe if one has complete focus on skill development and the job assigned, there would be no space left to compete with anyone. I thrive on learning from others rather than compete with them,” he told IANS.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show recently moved to an OTT platform and the actor says he does not fear competition on the new platform.

“I don’t think there is any reason to fear competition, the show has been running for a year now, the audience knows the show and is connected to the characters. There is a massive fan base, which enjoys the show on Voot now. As long as the audience is getting what they want to see, things are sorted,” he says.

The actor says that it’s not possible to not get typecast in any medium, be it OTT or TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is very difficult to avoid being typecast, be it any medium. One way to avoid that is to choose a variety of scripts and characters with a lot of conviction,” he says.