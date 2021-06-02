Ankita Lokhande celebrating 12 years of Pavitra Rishta

Adv.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande’s popular television show, Pavitra Rishta has completed 12 years.

The actress went live on Instagram for her fans to celebrate this special occasion and also cut a beautiful fan made cake.

She shared several memories associated with the show and thanked her fans . She captioned the video, “#12yearsofpavitrarishta Celebrating 12 years of Pavitra Rishta with all my lovely fans.#pavitrarishta #ankitalokhande”

She shared another video will all the memories of Sushant Singh Rajput and her starring as Manav and Archana in Pavitra Rishta.

She captioned, “ 12 years of Pavitra rishta ❤️ 12Years!! Ohh, Yes Yes It’s 12 Years Of Pavitra Rishta, Time Flies Really Quickly. With more than 66 Awards #Pavitrarishta remains to be one of the most loved show on Indian Television. Here’s to 12 glorious years of this iconic show. Which not only gave me Archana but love all across the globe and made me who I’m today.

The story that celebrates joy of life, love, family and friendship. Thank you @balajitelefilmslimited @ektarkapoor for making me Archana and thank you to all the cast and crew. Thank you Maa and Paa for always supporting me.”

Ankita shared that she had a lovely time working with Hiten Tejwani, who later replaced Sushant. The actress cut the cake and dedicated it to Sushant and Pavitra Rishta’s fans.