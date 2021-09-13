- Advertisement -

Popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to flaunt her dancing skills on the upcoming special episode of ‘Ganesh Utsav with Zee TV’.

Ankita will be seen performing an Ashtavinayak dance act on the show. The actress, who is known for her dancing skills, delivered an enchanting performance during the shoot of ‘Ganesh Utsav with Zee TV’. She performed with songs like ‘Ekdantaya Vakratundaya’ and ‘Sukh karta dukh harta’.

Talking about the same, Ankita shared: “I have come for Zee TV’s Ganesh Utsav after a long time, and there are so many memories that I have of this annual event, which came rushing back as soon as I came on the set. I am excited as well as nervous about my performance because I am doing a solo act for Lord Ganesha and can’t wait to see everyone’s reaction.”

For her performance, Ankita dressed up in a white saree, which she accessorised with diamond jewellery.

Opening up on her look, the actress added: “White is the colour that symbolises harmony and when you see you one wearing it, you end up feeling very calm. Also, white is my favorite colour, hence, you’ll see me wearing white for my act. We enhanced the look with diamond jewellery and I really loved my look for the act.”

‘Ganesh Utsav with Zee TV’ will air on September 19 on Zee TV.