scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

Anupam Kher describes how Amitabh Bachchan changed his attitude to work

By Glamsham Bureau

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who is sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the movie ‘Uunchai’, recalled a few lessons that he learned from him while shooting for the 1986 film ‘Aakhree Raasta’ and how it changed his attitude towards work.

Anupam shared: “I remember when I was shooting for ‘Aakhree Raasta’, that was the first time I was meeting Bachchan Sahab. During those days, I featured in almost 25-30 films and I would feel I had achieved a lot. So on the set, I was like, I need AC or a fan wherever I go. For the film, we were shooting in Chennai, there was no AC in the room and I was like I cannot act without having an AC room. It was really hot.”

“Then, I got to know that my first scene was with Bachchan Sahab, so I went to the set and saw him sitting with a beard, mustache, wig, shirt, and pant and wrapped up in a blanket reading a book. I went to greet him and he asked me to sit with him. I thought that I have to start the conversation from somewhere so I asked him if he was not feeling hot as he was wearing so much. He had an interesting response that changed my perspective for good, he said that if I will think about the hot temperature then I feel it, so I don’t think about it and I don’t feel hot. That man at the age of 80 is still the same. He is such a big inspiration for us,” he added.

Anupam further told the host on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ about a moment while shooting for one of the scenes in ‘Uunchai’.

“Our film has a lot of eating scenes. Because the food used to get cold and in general I prefer having hot fresh food, so I would only eat an apple but Bachchan Sahab will have the daal served irrespective of the number of retakes. There is so much to learn from that man that I can’t even list down,” he concluded.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previous article
Naga Shaurya's 24th film 'NS24' goes on floors with grand puja
Next article
T20 World Cup: 'This is the best we could expect', says Shakib on Bangladesh's campaign
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Asim Riaz

Rubina Dilaik

Sidharth Shukla

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US