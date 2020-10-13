Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anupamaa or Kavya, whom will Vanraj marry on October 19?

Advtg.

The current wedding sequence of Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa” is nothing less than a dream. From mehendi to a lot of naach-gaana, the celebrations leading to Anupamaa and Vanraj’s wedding is surely keeping the audience hooked.

The couple is getting married again on their 25th wedding anniversary on October 19, but as promised to Kavya, Vanraj will tie a mangalsutra on her before Anupamaa. So, October 19 is going to be one hell of an episode.

Well, Kavya has been elated since Vanraj made the promise to her. During the face-off after the musical chair, Kavya tried to give suitable replies to Anupamaa, who spoke about how love cannot be so blind that it can’t even distinguish between right and wrong.

Advtg.

But unfortunately, though she gave her best, especially to impress the Shah family, she lost the face-off to Anupamaa. Later during the mehendi ceremony, she tried to ruin Anupamaa’s mehendi, as an act of revenge because Anupamaa wiped off her husband’s name from her palm.

Looks like Kavya is going to create much more chaos and drama in the Shah house to trouble Anupamaa. Only time will tell what’s her next move, or maybe she will let it go because all she wanted ever was to marry Vanraj, and he has promised her the same.

But it will be interesting to see, whom will he marry on October 19? Will it be his wife of 25 years Anupamaa, or his girlfriend Kavya? This will probably be one of the biggest moments of the show, but don’t forget to watch the episodes leading to the big day.

Advtg.

“Anupamaa”, produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd., features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch, Tassnim Sheikh, Shekhar Shukla, Muskaan Bamne and Arvind Vaidya.