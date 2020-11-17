Advtg.
TV News

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anupamaa warns Vanraj for raising his hand on her

Vanraj Shah is a male chauvinist who wants to teach his wife a lesson even though he is the one at fault.

By Glamsham Editorial
Anupamaa warns Vanraj for raising his hand on her
Anupamaa warns Vanraj for raising his hand on her
Advtg.

You can never get enough of Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa”. The show since the very first episode has kept the audience hooked to it.

Vanraj Shah is a male chauvinist who wants to teach his wife a lesson even though he is the one at fault. He can’t see her grow in life, because for him a woman’s place is in the kitchen. And though he has a girlfriend too who is working with him, he can’t accept her advising him on anything.

In the recent episode, when Vanraj reaches his home, he sees everyone happily celebrating Anupamaa’s success as she gets the payment for the online dance classes that she will be taking. Vanraj smirks and says once the family will hear about his bonus then they will praise him more. But his bonus is cancelled as he couldn’t achieve his target.

And when Kavya comes to console him, he blames her for everything going wrong in his life. When he reaches home, he sees his family has started the puja without him. Anupamaa saw him come inside and later goes to him to say that he shouldn’t let their family suffer because of the things going on between them.

Advtg.

Vanraj couldn’t accept all that coming from her and reacts. He raises his hand on her, but she stops him and says that this would have made the old Anupamaa too to react.

What will Vanraj do now? How will he react? Anupamaa is progressing in life which he can’t accept, so will he stop her and how will their family react to all this? Also, will the family blame Vanraj for missing the puja? All this and much more will be revealed in the upcoming episode, so don’t forget to watch “Anupamaa”.

Advtg.
Previous articleArbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani loves to show off her perfect body in her shorts!
Next articleMahesh Babu a 'gorgeous' man : Namrata Shirodkar

Related Articles

News

Surbhi Chandna’s birthday wish for Ishqbaaaz BFF Shrenu Parikh will make you nostalgic

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Today, on Shrenu Parikh's birthday, Surbhi Chandna shared some throwback photos on social media along with a sweet wish for her.
Read more
News

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Vanraj’s new accusation on Anupamaa

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Vanraj is leaving no stone unturned to demean Anupamaa, his appalling behaviour is only making her stronger.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes flaunts her beach wear in style

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Erica Fernandes dashed off to Dubai for a much deserved break after her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay went off air.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anupamaa warns Vanraj for raising his hand on her 1

Shehnaaz Gill talks of perfection in new post on social media

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Punjabi singer-actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill opens up about perfection in her latest post on social media.In...
Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anupamaa warns Vanraj for raising his hand on her 2

Aishwarya shares pics from daughter Aaradhya's birthday

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anupamaa warns Vanraj for raising his hand on her 3

Kareena-Saif's family time in the Dharamshala hills

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anupamaa warns Vanraj for raising his hand on her 2

Sunny Leone glad to spend time with family

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anupamaa warns Vanraj for raising his hand on her 5

Aparshakti Khurana happy to work on birthday

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anupamaa warns Vanraj for raising his hand on her 2

Rebel Wilson used to eat '3,000 calories' before weight loss journey

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks