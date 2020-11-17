Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anupamaa warns Vanraj for raising his hand on her

Advtg.

You can never get enough of Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa”. The show since the very first episode has kept the audience hooked to it.

Vanraj Shah is a male chauvinist who wants to teach his wife a lesson even though he is the one at fault. He can’t see her grow in life, because for him a woman’s place is in the kitchen. And though he has a girlfriend too who is working with him, he can’t accept her advising him on anything.

In the recent episode, when Vanraj reaches his home, he sees everyone happily celebrating Anupamaa’s success as she gets the payment for the online dance classes that she will be taking. Vanraj smirks and says once the family will hear about his bonus then they will praise him more. But his bonus is cancelled as he couldn’t achieve his target.

And when Kavya comes to console him, he blames her for everything going wrong in his life. When he reaches home, he sees his family has started the puja without him. Anupamaa saw him come inside and later goes to him to say that he shouldn’t let their family suffer because of the things going on between them.

Vanraj couldn’t accept all that coming from her and reacts. He raises his hand on her, but she stops him and says that this would have made the old Anupamaa too to react.

What will Vanraj do now? How will he react? Anupamaa is progressing in life which he can’t accept, so will he stop her and how will their family react to all this? Also, will the family blame Vanraj for missing the puja? All this and much more will be revealed in the upcoming episode, so don’t forget to watch “Anupamaa”.