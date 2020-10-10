Anupamaa spoiler alert: Kavya ruins Anupamaa’s mehendi

Advtg.

The wedding festivities in Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa” is in full force. Vanraj and Anupamaa are going to get married again on their 25th wedding anniversary on October 19.

And as promised he will get married to Kavya too on the same day. So, after a fun get-together to kickstart the celebration, the Shah family has organised a mehendi ceremony for Anupamaa, but it will not end on a good note for her.

In the upcoming episodes the audience will get to see during the mehendi ceremony Anupamaa gets Vanraj’s name written on her palm.

Accidentally, Kavya also gets his name written, though it was not at all intentional, she did not say no to it too. Well, Rakhi was quick to notice it and shows the whole family how both the women have Vanraj’s name written on their palm. Anupamaa was taken aback by this, and she cleans it off Kavya’s palm saying that only she can have her husband’s name written.

Kavya feels insulted, and she tries to take revenge from Anupamaa by ruining her mehendi. She says, “Because her mehendi was destroyed, she will spoil her mehendi too”, of course, this conversation was in her head.

Anyways, Anupamaa is devastated with her mehendi being destroyed. How will she react to it now? Also, what will the other family members tell Kavya? What will be their reaction? And Nandini who knows Kavya’s true intentions how will she respond to this?



The wedding sequence is definitely full of twists and turns. So don’t forget to watch your favourite show “Anupamaa”, and mark your calendars for the big day October 19.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd., “Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch, Tassnim Sheikh, Shekhar Shukla, Muskaan Bamne and Arvind Vaidya.