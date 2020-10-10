Advtg.
Home TV News

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Kavya ruins Anupamaa’s mehendi

The wedding sequence is definitely full of twists and turns. So don't forget to watch your favourite show "Anupamaa"

By Glamsham Editorial
Anupamaa spoiler alert Kavya ruins Anupamaa's mehendi
Anupamaa spoiler alert Kavya ruins Anupamaa's mehendi
Advtg.

The wedding festivities in Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa” is in full force. Vanraj and Anupamaa are going to get married again on their 25th wedding anniversary on October 19.

And as promised he will get married to Kavya too on the same day. So, after a fun get-together to kickstart the celebration, the Shah family has organised a mehendi ceremony for Anupamaa, but it will not end on a good note for her.

In the upcoming episodes the audience will get to see during the mehendi ceremony Anupamaa gets Vanraj’s name written on her palm.

Advtg.

Accidentally, Kavya also gets his name written, though it was not at all intentional, she did not say no to it too. Well, Rakhi was quick to notice it and shows the whole family how both the women have Vanraj’s name written on their palm. Anupamaa was taken aback by this, and she cleans it off Kavya’s palm saying that only she can have her husband’s name written.

Kavya feels insulted, and she tries to take revenge from Anupamaa by ruining her mehendi. She says, “Because her mehendi was destroyed, she will spoil her mehendi too”, of course, this conversation was in her head.

Anyways, Anupamaa is devastated with her mehendi being destroyed. How will she react to it now? Also, what will the other family members tell Kavya? What will be their reaction? And Nandini who knows Kavya’s true intentions how will she respond to this?

The wedding sequence is definitely full of twists and turns. So don’t forget to watch your favourite show “Anupamaa”, and mark your calendars for the big day October 19.

Advtg.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd., “Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch, Tassnim Sheikh, Shekhar Shukla, Muskaan Bamne and Arvind Vaidya.

Advtg.
Previous articleHappy Birthday: Rekha’s romantic songs from her movies
Next article‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ gets renewed for Season 2

Related Articles

News

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Will Kavya and Vanraj’s secret come out?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Anupamaa was devastated after Vanraj's rude behaviour. She gets a panic attack and luckily her best friend Devika came to her rescue.
Read more
News

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Vanraj apologises to Anupamaa, asks her to marry him again

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Vanraj asks her to forgive him for his behaviour in the past twenty five years and asks her to marry him again on their twenty fifth anniversary.
Read more
News

Anupamaa spoiler alert: After Vanraj’s rude behaviour Anupamaa gets panic attacks

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Vanraj blasts at Anupamaa and tells her that she has no right to ask anyone to leave his house.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Kavya ruins Anupamaa's mehendi 1

DDCA elections countermanded by returning officer

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) This month's elections to six posts of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) have been countermanded due to...
Anupamaa spoiler alert: Kavya ruins Anupamaa's mehendi 2

Our batting needs to click, says Steve Smith

Ajay Devgn wishes Telugu hitmaker Rajamouli

Ajay Devgn wishes Telugu hitmaker SS Rajamouli

Folk veteran Ratan Kahar, Badshah collaborate on Bengali version of 'Genda phool'

Folk veteran Ratan Kahar, Badshah collaborate on Bengali version of ‘Genda...

'PM Narendra Modi' to re-release once cinemas reopen on Oct 15

‘PM Narendra Modi’ to re-release as cinemas reopen on Oct 15

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan's blunder draws Salman Khan's attention

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan’s blunder draws Salman Khan’s attention

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks