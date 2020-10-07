Advtg.
Home TV News

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Will Kavya and Vanraj’s secret come out?

Anupamaa was devastated after Vanraj's rude behaviour. She gets a panic attack and luckily her best friend Devika came to her rescue.

By Glamsham Editorial
Will Kavya and Vanraj's secret come out?
Will Kavya and Vanraj's secret come out?
Advtg.

Anupamaa was devastated after Vanraj’s rude behaviour. She gets a panic attack and luckily her best friend Devika came to her rescue.

She not only helped Anupamaa to pull herself together, but also warned Vanraj for his offensive behaviour and threatens to file a police complaint if the same happens again. Scared of the consequences, Vanraj apologises to Anupamaa for his behaviour and asks her to marry him again on their 25th anniversary.

Well, Kavya witnesses all this and is taken aback by Vanraj’s behaviour. She asks Vanraj to meet her and says that she is tired of being the other woman in his life. She asks him to marry her on his and Anupamaa’s 25th anniversary and says she will happily be his second wife for life. And it might come as a shock to many but he agrees. Kavya tells him that they will get married in a temple and she will arrange everything on time.

Advtg.

The forthcoming episode will see that Nandini finds a receipt with Kavya and Vanraj’s name written and the purpose was mentioned as marriage. She questions Kavya about the same who tells her that they are going to get married.

But Nandini refuses to support her in this and says that she will disclose it to Anupamaa and the Shah family. What will Kavya do now? Will she be able to stop Nandini? How will the drama end for Anupamaa? What’s Vanraj’s wicked plan for Anupamaa? All this and much more will be revealed in the upcoming episodes, so don’t forget to watch your favourite show “Anupamaa”.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd., “Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch, Tassnim Sheikh, Alpana Buch, Shekhar Shukla, Anagha Bhosale and Arvind Vaidya.

Advtg.
Previous articleTeri Aankhon Mein Song out: Pearl V Puri and Divya Khosla Kumar all set to make you fall in love with this romantic song
Next articleIMG-Reliance closes 36 deals across multiple brands for IPL 2020

Related Articles

News

Niti Taylor ties the knot with Parikshit Bawa, COVID wedding shares a beautiful wedding video

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Niti Taylor is a happily married woman now. Yes, the beautiful actress has tied the knot with her fiancé Parikshit Bawa.
Read more
News

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Vanraj apologises to Anupamaa, asks her to marry him again

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Vanraj asks her to forgive him for his behaviour in the past twenty five years and asks her to marry him again on their twenty fifth anniversary.
Read more
News

Anupamaa spoiler alert: After Vanraj’s rude behaviour Anupamaa gets panic attacks

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Vanraj blasts at Anupamaa and tells her that she has no right to ask anyone to leave his house.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks