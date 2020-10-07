Anupamaa spoiler alert: Will Kavya and Vanraj’s secret come out?

Advtg.

Anupamaa was devastated after Vanraj’s rude behaviour. She gets a panic attack and luckily her best friend Devika came to her rescue.

She not only helped Anupamaa to pull herself together, but also warned Vanraj for his offensive behaviour and threatens to file a police complaint if the same happens again. Scared of the consequences, Vanraj apologises to Anupamaa for his behaviour and asks her to marry him again on their 25th anniversary.

Well, Kavya witnesses all this and is taken aback by Vanraj’s behaviour. She asks Vanraj to meet her and says that she is tired of being the other woman in his life. She asks him to marry her on his and Anupamaa’s 25th anniversary and says she will happily be his second wife for life. And it might come as a shock to many but he agrees. Kavya tells him that they will get married in a temple and she will arrange everything on time.

The forthcoming episode will see that Nandini finds a receipt with Kavya and Vanraj’s name written and the purpose was mentioned as marriage. She questions Kavya about the same who tells her that they are going to get married.

But Nandini refuses to support her in this and says that she will disclose it to Anupamaa and the Shah family. What will Kavya do now? Will she be able to stop Nandini? How will the drama end for Anupamaa? What’s Vanraj’s wicked plan for Anupamaa? All this and much more will be revealed in the upcoming episodes, so don’t forget to watch your favourite show “Anupamaa”.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd., “Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch, Tassnim Sheikh, Alpana Buch, Shekhar Shukla, Anagha Bhosale and Arvind Vaidya.