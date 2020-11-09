Advtg.
Anupamaa spoiler alert: Vanraj’s new accusation on Anupamaa

Vanraj is leaving no stone unturned to demean Anupamaa, his appalling behaviour is only making her stronger.

By Glamsham Editorial
Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa” is unfolding new drama with each episode. While Vanraj is leaving no stone unturned to demean Anupamaa, his appalling behaviour is only making her stronger. In the recent episodes, the audience saw that Vanraj leaves his house to stay overnight with Kavya, but in the meantime, something tragic happens in the Shah house. 

Babuji suffers a heart attack and though Anupamaa was able to get a doctor on time, he recommended that they should admit him immediately to the hospital before his condition worsens. Anupamaa and Paras borrow a neighbour’s car and take Babuji to the hospital, but the doctor says that his condition is not good and they will need to operate on him. 

Vanraj is still at Kavya’s house, and no matter how many times the kids tried to contact him they couldn’t get through. The doctor asks Anupamaa to sign a paper which says that if anything happens to Babuji during the surgery the hospitall won’t take any responsibility of that. Anupamaa who just wants to see Babuji healthy and hearty again signs the paper. 

Soon Vanraj comes and like he has always made it a personal agenda to humiliate Anupamaa, he tells her that if anything happens to Babuji then she will be responsible for it. Anupamaa can say a lot of things, but she chooses to keep quiet because het first priority is Babuji.

What will happen next? Will Babuji get better? Will Anupamaa give a reply to Vanraj’s accusations? Will she question him on his whereabouts? The upcoming episodes are definitely going to be dramatic, so don’t forget to watch your favourite show “Anupamaa”.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, “Anupamaa” airs on Star Plus at 10 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. The show features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah and Anagha Bhosale.

