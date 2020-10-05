Anupamaa spoiler alert: After Vanraj’s rude behaviour Anupamaa gets panic attacks

Advtg.

Just when you think all’s well for Anupamaa, life throws a new challenge at her to test her patience, but her never give up attitude, and love for her family keeps her going. That’s Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa” for you, a big lesson to all the strong women that life can be messy, life can be difficult, but never let it overpower your strengths.

In the last episode, we saw that Kavya misbehaved with Baa, and to control Baa’s anger Anupmaa politely asked Kavya to go to her niece’s house for a while. But Kavya immediately called up Vanraj and told him that his wife had asked her to leave the house. Though that was not true, she made it up just to get Vanraj angry.

A furious Vanraj blasts at Anupamaa and tells her that she has no right to ask anyone to leave his house. This devastated Anupamaa, who tried to explain to him the situation but to no avail.

Post dinner when Anupamaa goes to her room, Vanraj tells her that they do not understand each other at all, and he regrets marrying her. He even throws her out of their home. A shattered Anupamaa gets a panic attack and she walks outside the house. The upcoming episodes will see what will Anupamaa do? Where will she go? Will Vanraj apologise for his behaviour? Also, how will his relationship with Kavya progress? This and a lot more will be revealed soon, so don’t forget to watch the new episodes.

“Anupamaa”, produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd., features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Paras Kalnawat, Muskaan Bamne, Tassnim Sheikh, Nidhi Shah, Arvind Vaidya, and Alpana Buch. The show airs Monday to Saturday on Star Plus.