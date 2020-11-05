Advtg.
Anupamaa takes charge of her life, decides to take dance classes

Anupamaa as gives an empty tiffin to Vanraj, he gets furious. He is unable to control his anger, and when he returns home

By Glamsham Editorial
Anupamaa takes charge of her life, decides to take dance classes
Anupamaa takes charge of her life, decides to take dance classes
Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa” has been setting examples since it’s debut. Be it the woman who is tirelessly taking care of her house, or the one who is trying to make a name for herself, Anupamaa is somewhere a reflection of all the women out there. And the simple yet impactful storyline backed up by a brilliant cast is the reason the show is getting so much love.

In the recent episodes when Anupamaa as gives an empty tiffin to Vanraj, he gets furious. He is unable to control his anger, and when he returns home, he tells Anupamaa that he is going to get married to Kavya. Anupamaa laughs at this and asked him to just inform her about the dates. Vanraj did not expect that she will take it so lightly, in fact he is taken aback when she tells him that he should tell about his affair to Baa and Babuji.

Meanwhile, Samar and the others are trying to convince her to take online classes. Baa refuses it and says if she will take classes then who will do the household chores. During dinner, Samar asks Anupamaa to join them and said that she will always have dinner with them from now on. Anupamaa gets extremely emotional, and also tells everyone that she has decided to take dance classes so that she can also earn.

This leaves both Vanraj and Baa shocked. In the upcoming episode, Vanraj who is unable to accept his defeat goes on to the next level of torturing Anupamaa, and throws away her ghunghroo. What will Anupamaa do now? How will she react? Will she tell the others the reason for her changed behaviour? And when will Vanraj stop? To know this keep watching “Anupamaa”.

“Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah and Anagha Bhosale. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi, it airs at 10 p.m. on Star Plus.

