Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anupamaa gets the shock of her life, finds Vanraj kissing Kavya

Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa” has the audience on the edge of their seats, especially with the ongoing festivities leading to the big drama on October 19. As it will be Vanraj and Anupamaa’s 25th wedding anniversary, the couple will get married again on the day, and as promised to Kavya, Vanraj will tie the knot with her too on the same day.

Big day comes with big revelations and the latest promo of the show is no less of a shocker. It shows Anupamaa dressed up in her bridal wear going towards her room, and when she opens the door she finds Vanraj hugging Kavya and kissing Kavya and telling her that he loves her. On hearing this, Anupamaa stood still in shock with tears in her eyes.

What will Anupamaa do next? Will she confront Kavya and Vanraj? Or will she keep quiet to save her marriage? Now that Nandini is aware of Kavya and Vanraj’s secret wedding plan, and she has even told the same to Paritosh, will the others also get to know about it?

Whatever it be, we know that it will not end in a good note for Anupamaa who had blind faith, love, and respect for her husband Vanraj. So stay tuned to watch the upcoming episodes.

“Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch, Tassnim Sheikh, Shekhar Shukla, Muskaan Bamne, and Arvind Vaidya.