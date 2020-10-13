Advtg.
TV News

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anupamaa gets the shock of her life, finds Vanraj kissing Kavya

Vanraj hugging Kavya and kissing Kavya and telling her that he loves her. On hearing this, Anupamaa stood still in shock with tears in her eyes.

By Glamsham Editorial
Anupamaa spoiler alert Anupamaa gets the shock of her life, finds Vanraj kissing Kavya
Anupamaa spoiler alert Anupamaa gets the shock of her life, finds Vanraj kissing Kavya
Advtg.

Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa” has the audience on the edge of their seats, especially with the ongoing festivities leading to the big drama on October 19. As it will be Vanraj and Anupamaa’s 25th wedding anniversary, the couple will get married again on the day, and as promised to Kavya, Vanraj will tie the knot with her too on the same day.

Big day comes with big revelations and the latest promo of the show is no less of a shocker. It shows Anupamaa dressed up in her bridal wear going towards her room, and when she opens the door she finds Vanraj hugging Kavya and kissing Kavya and telling her that he loves her. On hearing this, Anupamaa stood still in shock with tears in her eyes.

What will Anupamaa do next? Will she confront Kavya and Vanraj? Or will she keep quiet to save her marriage? Now that Nandini is aware of Kavya and Vanraj’s secret wedding plan, and she has even told the same to Paritosh, will the others also get to know about it?

Advtg.

Whatever it be, we know that it will not end in a good note for Anupamaa who had blind faith, love, and respect for her husband Vanraj. So stay tuned to watch the upcoming episodes.

“Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch, Tassnim Sheikh, Shekhar Shukla, Muskaan Bamne, and Arvind Vaidya.

Advtg.
Previous articleIPL: Agarkar picks MI, DC & KKR to qualify for playoffs
Next articleAnanya Panday – in a round of ‘fashion rapid fire’

Related Articles

News

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anupamaa or Kavya, whom will Vanraj marry on October 19?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The couple is getting married again on their 25th wedding anniversary on October 19, but as promised to Kavya, Vanraj will tie a mangalsutra on her before Anupamaa.
Read more
News

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Kavya ruins Anupamaa’s mehendi

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The wedding sequence is definitely full of twists and turns. So don't forget to watch your favourite show "Anupamaa"
Read more
News

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Will Kavya and Vanraj’s secret come out?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Anupamaa was devastated after Vanraj's rude behaviour. She gets a panic attack and luckily her best friend Devika came to her rescue.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anupamaa gets the shock of her life, finds Vanraj kissing Kavya 1

Kanye West unveils presidential campaign video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Oct 13 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West has released a campaign video for 2020 presidential run.The rapper tweeted it with the caption: "We...
Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anupamaa gets the shock of her life, finds Vanraj kissing Kavya 2

Randeep Hooda wraps up Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe'

Bigg Boss Season 14 Rahul Vaidya wants this singer to perform at his wedding

Bigg Boss Season 14: Rahul Vaidya wants this singer to perform...

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anupamaa gets the shock of her life, finds Vanraj kissing Kavya 3

IPL: Morris adds potency to RCB's bowling arsenal

“My Spy is really about heart” says Dave Bautista

“My Spy is really about heart” says Dave Bautista

Lockdown Restlessness Catches On In Gokuldhaam Society

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Lockdown restlessness catches on in Gokuldhaam...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks