Anurag Basu plays food games in ‘Super Dancer 4’

Contestant Esha & super guru Sonali's dance act on the tale of Draupadi has stunned the judges - Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Anurag Basu & Geeta Kapur.

By Glamsham Bureau
Contestant Esha and super guru Sonali’s dance act on the tale of Draupadi has stunned the judges – Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur – in the show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4.

A highly-impressed Geeta Kapur says: “This was such an unreal act. This is one of your best presentations and this act definitely deserves ‘Sajdaa’ (praise).”

Applauding the act, Shilpa Shetty Kundra added: “The way you both have been performing is ‘superrr se bohot bohot ooperr!’ Esha, you deserve to be on the ‘seedhi’ (stairs) with me today.”

After collecting some great comments, contestant Amit’s father challenges Esha and says that he is a bigger foodie than her.

Taking charge of the situation, Anurag Basu decides to make a decision by playing a game of ‘Kisko milega khana’ (who will get the food) with some interesting lifelines like flip the dish, ask the chef, and answer the questions.

The games seem to be really interesting and fun-filled.

