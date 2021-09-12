Anurag Basu remembers late Sunil Dutt on 'Super Dancer 4'

- Advertisement -

The weekend episode of ‘Super Dancer – Chapter 4’ started with Sanjay Dutt entering the show with a Ganpati idol and contestants performing on a few songs featuring Dutt.

Later Anurag Basu, who is also the judge of this dance reality show along with Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur, reveals a very important detail of his life. It is related to the late acclaimed Bollywood actor Sunil Dutt, Sanjay’s father.

There was a time when Anurag Basu really wished to meet the late Sunil Dutt and used to request Mahesh Bhatt to arrange for a meeting. Unfortunately, the day never came, and Sunil Dutt passed away. Anurag was amongst the first few people to rush to his place and be by the family’s side. And that is the day when Anurag witnessed the biggest earning of anyone’s life and the insurmountable love and respect of the people Sunil Dutt received. He has never seen anything like this before.

While narrating this incident, Anurag Basu broke down and went on to say that: “I am sharing this because, once when I was ill (suffering from cancer) I couldn’t find a bed anywhere in the hospitals. Mahesh Bhatt called Dutt Sahab who arranged one for me within 5 minutes. I am here today because of him. Not just that, he used to call me every two days and check up on my health. So, I am here today because of him and it breaks my heart that I never got to thank him. I owe a lot to the Dutt family.”

After receiving a heartfelt tribute from the contestants, an overwhelmed Sanjay Dutt says: “I have no words but, I would like to say just one thing. In life, I’ve never really earned money but, earned a lot of love, friends and received the strength to face hurdles.”

“There is one humble request I would like to make to the youth of today…don’t live my life. Abide by the law of the land, and do everything with love in your heart. Lastly, all I want to say is thank you,” he concludes.