Archana Puran Singh, Shekhar Suman praise Sagar Karande and Bharat Ganeshpure's hilarious act

Popular actors and ‘India’s Laughter Champion’ judges Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman are all praise for Mumbaikar comedians Sagar Karande and Bharat Ganeshpure.

After looking at their hilarious act, Archana said: “Your act was brilliant but even better than the act was your ‘Jodi’. Both of you are entertainers and I was entertained a lot by you. I enjoyed it a lot!”

Shekhar also added: “Sometimes you watch a film but you remember only one line from it. After watching ‘Zanjeer’ people remember Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic line. In your whole act that one line, ‘not at 12’ was so hilarious that even if you wouldn’t have done the whole act, that line in itself would be popular for its hilarious undertones.”

Archana even compared the duo to the Mumbai favourite snack ‘vada pav’, saying that the two of them are incomplete without each other, complimenting their ‘jugalbandi’.

Talking about the experience, Bharat said: “Coming on ‘India’s Laughter Champion’ has been a wonderful experience for me. Sagar and I have always been fond of the comedy genre, the reason why we have turned it into our livelihood.”

“We make people laugh for the joy it gives us and today making Archana ji and Shekhar ji laugh and enjoy those few moments made us really happy. We hope that we can continue to make people laugh as we continue our journey on this show.”

Sagar added: “Through our comedy, we were able to impress the judges and their compliments came in the form of blessings for us to continue our journey on this show. We love performing and as Archana ji said we are entertainers. As they say, ‘choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life’. For Bharat and I, that is what we feel when we perform for an audience.”

‘India’s Laughter Champion’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.