scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Archana's response as Kapil teases her: Will travel to the US on my own expense rather than a sponsored trip

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

TV personality and actress Archana Puran Singh recently gave a witty reply to host Kapil Sharma after he pointed out that the entire team of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is going to the US without her.

Replying to his question, Archana replied that: “I will go with my own ticket and need not to go on the expenses of the producers or sponsors.”

- Advertisement -

Kapil asked: “So, you are sitting in this show with your own money?”

To this Archana said that she earns from the show and then spends the money to travel.

- Advertisement -

In the recent episode, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh and Divya Khosla Kumar appeared as special guests.

Meanwhile, Archana is going to appear as a judge with Shekhar Kapur in reality show ‘India’s Laughter Champion’.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWe've trained over 20 lakh Indians in Cloud computing skills: AWS
Next articleS.Korea to launch homegrown space rocket on June 15 in 2nd attempt
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Pragya Jaiswal

Pooja Hegde

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Nikki Tamboli

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,055,568FansLike
52,254FollowersFollow
7,067FollowersFollow
60,009FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US