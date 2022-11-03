scorecardresearch
Arjun Bijlani to host 'Jhalak Diikhla Jaa 10' this weekend

Arjun Bijlani will be seen hosting the weekend episode of 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10' as the show's original host Maniesh Paul is sick.

By Glamsham Bureau

Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani will be seen hosting the weekend episode of ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10’ as the show’s original host Maniesh Paul is sick.

According to source close to IANS, Maniesh has fallen ill, and is replaced by Arjun Bijlani on Jhalak for just this weekend. Maniesh in the last episode had a bad throat infection and he left. He left on Sunday’s episode last weekend.

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ is judged by filmmaker Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. Last week, Adah Khan was eliminated.

Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat and Sriti Jha are some of the contestants currently seen on the dance reality show.

Punjab FC announce their squad for I-League 2022-23 campaign
Huma Qureshi faced rejection because of her weight
