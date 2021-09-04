HomeTVNews

Arshi Khan feels blessed to find a teacher in The Great Khali

Actress Arshi Khan, who is learning wrestling skills from The Great Khali, feels blessed to find a teacher in the form of the ex-WWE fighter.

By Glamsham Bureau
Arshi Khan feels blessed to find a teacher in The Great Khali
Arshi Khan with The Great Khali | pic courtesy: instagram
- Advertisement -

Actress Arshi Khan, who is learning wrestling skills from The Great Khali, feels blessed to find a teacher in the form of the ex-WWE fighter. She reveals that apart from the sport, Khali also teaches her basic humour to cope up with the challenges of life.

Arshi, who has acted in movies like ‘The Last Emperor’ and also took part in reality shows and daily soaps, shares how Khali has motivated her in life.

- Advertisement -

She says: “People were urging me to take back my decision to learn wrestling at this point in life. But Khali has made me strong enough to live a life of dreams. He made me trust myself and I feel blessed to find a new teacher in life. Apart from wrestling, there is a lot more to learn from The Great Khali.”

Arshi also said that Khali is very much dedicated to the country and its culture.

- Advertisement -

“The Great Khali is very much dedicated to India and its culture. I am getting to learn so many things with him,” she adds.

Arshi will be celebrating Teacher’s Day with Khali on Sunday.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCinderella’s ‘Million to One’ track music video unveiled
Next article‘Pop Idol’ creator says there will always be friction within Little Mix
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,206FansLike
43,467FollowersFollow
6,162FollowersFollow
57,448FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv