Arshi Khan: I enjoy being entertaining in real life, too

Actress Arshi Khan says that she makes sure to keep her life as entertaining as possible and tries to maintain a positive approach towards things.

The actress, who recently travelled to Bhopal to meet her parents, says they too look forward to her visiting because then the house comes alive.

“I have always learned to face any circumstances positively. I’m a happy soul and I live my life with lots of entertainment. People say even my anger is fun-filled. For my parents, I’m still a kid and they believe when I’m home, the house start talking,” she says.

She says that her journey in showbiz has been successful only because of her entertaining nature.

“People say I know how to make them forget their problems and make them happy. I’m very entertaining. But this is not something I act or turn on when the cameras are shooting me. I enjoy being entertaining in my real life, too, and that has only help me make my showbiz journey successful,” she says.

Arshi is known for starring in television series like “Savitri Devi College & Hospital”, “Ishq Mein Marjawan” and “Vish”.