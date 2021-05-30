Arun Mandola: Have been getting TV offers but not good enough

Adv.

Actor Arun Mandola, who played Lakshman in “Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman” and “Vighnaharta Ganesh”, says roles he is being offered on television do not interest him anymore and cites that as the reason why he hasnt taken up anything new.

“I want to do something more now. I have been getting TV offers but they are not good enough. Hence, I did not take anything up yet. I am waiting for the right offer and also trying my luck in web space. I enjoy watching web series and find the space to be thriving,” he told IANS.

The actor is aware of the competition in his profession and accepts it.

“Competition has always been there in the industry. In fact, it’s there in every field of work. I never think about competition. I concentrate on my work and believe in myself. Before I got the opportunity to play Lakshman, I had faith that I would get the roles I wanted to do and I got it. Moving ahead, I am sure I will get opportunities in films and OTT too. Our industry takes our test and once you clear those exams, you reap the benefits,” he says.