Thirty years after his brother Macaulay did it, Primetime Emmy- and two-time Golden Globe-nominated ‘Succession’ star Kieran ‘Roman Roy’ Culkin hosted the comedy sketch ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the first time on November 6, reports ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

Talking about his character in the satirical dark comedy drama ‘Succession’, which is about a dysfunctional family that owns a global media corporation, Culkin said: “For the past few years I’ve been working on a show called ‘Succession’. I play Roman Roy, he’s one of the nicer characters on the show, which still makes him one of the top ten worst humans on TV.”

And he added: “Sometimes people will be like, ‘you know, that part really suits you’, which isn’t really a compliment – it’s sort of like going up to someone and saying: You know what role would fit you like a glove? Giuliani.”

Culkin was referring to the former New York City mayor and Donald Trump confidant Rudy Guiliani.

The actor went on to share that he and his wife, former fashion model Jazz Charton, welcomed their second child in August. “I love being a dad, it’s great. And [then] I was asked to host ‘Saturday Night Live’,” he said, adding that it had always been a dream.

Ed Sheeran, who recently recovered from Covid-19, was the musical guest for the episode.