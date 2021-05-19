Adv.
Yash Sinha shoots, Amrapali Gupta feels lonely

TV actress Amrapali Gupta misses spending time with husband Yash Sinha, who is away shooting in Surat for his daily Show “Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti”.

“I feel lonely without Yash here at home. Kabir (our son) and I miss him a lot. I’m waiting for things to get normalised and the shoots shifts back to Mumbai. I know even Yash is missing both of us,” said Amrapali.

Back home in Mumbai, Amrapali spends time teaching their five-year-old son acting.

“Kabir enjoys acting. I’m helping him to learn a bit more. I keep assigning him different roles and he keeps giving me auditions. He also keeps interest in drawing, singing and clicking pictures, too,” shares the actress.

