Ashi Singh breaks stereotypes with short-hair bridal look in ‘Meet’

Ashi Singh is all set to tie the knot in her reel life. Ashi, plays the character of Meet Hooda in the daily soap "Meet",

By Glamsham Bureau
Actress Ashi Singh is all set to tie the knot in her reel life. Ashi, who plays the character of Meet Hooda in the daily soap “Meet”, will be seen getting married to Meet Alhawat (played by Shagun Pandey) in the show.

Ashi looks beautiful in her bridal look wearing a zari work red saree with green blouse and a red dupatta. She completes the look with traditional bridal jewellery and minimal makeup.

However, Ashi doesn’t look like the quintessential Indian bride in long hair, rather she is seen breaking stereotypes with her short-hair bridal look!

Talking about this Ashi said: “When I first got to know about the wedding look with the short hair, I wasn’t very sure about how it would turn out to be. However, the makers were convinced and after giving it a try, I was honestly surprised by the way it turned out.”

“We have most of the brides with long hair or fancy hairstyles, but once again Meet has managed to break a stereotype and prove that even a short-haired girl can pull off the bridal look with panache. The simple and elegant look was just how I wanted it to be and I loved it,” she said.

Ashi’s character Meet mirrors women across the nation who are fighting societal norms of gender roles regarding work and responsibilities.

