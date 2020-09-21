Asim Riaz and Sehnoor’s new retro song poster Badan Pe Sitara is out and looks refreshing

Asim Riaz is unstoppable, and we’re not just saying. The Kashmiri boy entered Bigg Boss 13 and charmed everyone with his good looks. Much to everyone’s surprise, Asim also made it to the top 2 with his right attitude, and game plans.

The handsome hunk has been entertaining the viewers with back-to-back music videos. To date, Asim might have featured in more than five music videos, and all of them have received an overwhelming response from his fans.

Asim Riaz shared the poster of his new upcoming song Badan Pe Sitara with Sehnoor a retro song. He captioned the poster, “Retro is calling ! Presenting you the most awaited announcement of the year, ‘Badan Pe Sitare’ again coming back to win your hearts.

Retro Song 2.0 #badanpesitare. In the stunning voice of @stebinben [email protected]

Sehnoor’s journey from a producer to an actor has been a thrilling one, she has worked as a producer with many big banners, and recently she featured in Girlfriend Song, which was loved by the audience. She will be seen in a music video soon to achieve a milestone in her own career.

The original song is from the movie Prince starring Shammi Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala and sung by Mohammad Rafi.

In the poster, Asim Riaz and Sehnoor are seen in a multicolored jacket style. Looks like this new version of Retro 2.0.

Check out Asim Riaz and Sehnoor’s new retro song poster Badan Pe Sitara look below: