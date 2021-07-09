Adv.
Asim Riaz announces his new project Sky High

In the Sky High poster, Asim Riaz is seen wearing a black jacket along with a pair of matching jeans.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Asim Riaz, who recently featured in a music video titled Back To Start, is back with another one. The Bigg Boss 13 star will turn a rapper again in his upcoming song Sky High. 

Asim took to Instagram to make an announcement about the same. He shared the first poster of the song as well. Sky High will be presented by Asim Riaz himself.

He captioned the poster, “Get ready Asim Squad for Sky high dropping soon. #AsimRiaz #AsimSquad #Skyhigh”

He loves rapping. He was often seen rapping on Bigg Boss 13. He is back with another rap song now titled Sky High. In the poster, he is seen wearing a black jacket along with a pair of matching jeans. He is sitting on a black BMW. We can also spot a black jet in the background of the poster.

Asim rose to fame with his stint on Bigg Boss 13. He was the runner-up of the show. Post BB 13, he has been seen in many music videos. 

Check out Asim Riaz Sky High poster below:
