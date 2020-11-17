Asim Riaz shares pictures with DJ Snake has hinted to some collaboration, fans excited

Advtg.

Asim Riaz has hinted at his collaboration with DJ Snake with his latest Instagram post. The Bigg Boss 13 runner-up and DJ Snake shared each other’s picture on their Instagram stories on Sunday (November 15).

The two were partying together in Dubai. Asim’s fans are very excited about him meeting DJ Snake. Since the picture was shared on social media, Asim has been trending on Twitter.

Asim fans on Twitter can’t stop rejoicing over the duo’s meeting and since earlier today, Asim has been trending big time.

Advtg.

Asim has had a busy schedule after ‘Bigg Boss 13’. His first project was opposite actress Jacqueline Fernandez for a Holi-special music video titled ‘Mere Angne Mein’. He has also starred in a few music videos with ladylove Himanshi Khurrana.

Asim’s last music video was titled ‘Badan Pe Sitare’ with Sehnoor. The remix for the legendary Bollywood song is crooned by Stebin Ben and Sehnoor herself.

Check out Asim Riaz’s post below:

Asim Riaz

Dj Snake