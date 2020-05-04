Advertisement
Asim Riaz new addiction is This Korean show?

In the video, Asim shares his views on how he is really addicted to this Korean show ‘Rich Man’

By Shweta Ghadashi
Asim Riaz
Asim was a lesser-known face in the industry until his stint in Bigg Boss. In fact, it was said that after Sidharth Shukla, it was only Asim Riaz who had the chances of lifting the trophy.

Asim Riaz new addiction is this Korean show and he is absolutely fond of this Korean show.

Asim Riaz shared a video and captioned, “I am so addicted to this very interesting Korean show Rich Man! It is steaming free on @mxplayer.You must watch it guys, I highly recommend it! #RichMan #AbHindiMein #MXPlayer.”

In the video, Asim shares his views on how he is really addicted to this Korean show ‘Rich Man’ and he is explaining about the show how he loved watching it.

He is highly recommending to his fans to watch this Korean show.

While in Asim’s love life, Asim and Himanshi featured in a new romantic single Kalla Sohna Nai soon after coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. They first met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and since then Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been head-over-heels in love with each other.

Earlier, Asim also featured in the music video Mere Angne Mein, opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. Both videos have garnered massive views on YouTube.

Check out Asim Riaz’s video below:

