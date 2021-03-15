ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Asim Riaz, Shivaleeka Oberoi to feature in ‘Saiyyonee’

Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz and Khuda Haafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi will be seen together

By Glamsham Bureau
Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz and Khuda Haafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi will be seen together in the music video of a love song titled Saiyyonee by Bollywood composer Gourov Dasgupta.

“I was stunned by the feel and the vibe the singers and the music composer have brought to ‘Saiyyonee’. It felt amazing to be featuring in the music video of a song that’s so fresh and full of love,” Asim said.

Penned by veteran lyricist Sameer Anjaan, the song has been sung by Yasser Desai and Rashmeet Kaur. The song will be out on March 17. It is about everlasting love and heartbreak.

Shivaleeka Oberoi said, “It is the kind of song that makes you want to hit repeat. Playing off to the energy of the creators of ‘Saiyyonee’ was an amazing experience. I’m super excited for the song to be out.”

Talking about the track, composer Gourov said, “Saiyyonee is the song that celebrates a new beginning for me on all fronts, personal and professional… I feel this has the potential to be a timeless classic, and I’d like to dedicate to my daughter Vedika.”

Dasgupta has scored music for Bollywood films such as “Baaghi 2”, “Raaz 2”, “Kaabil”, and “Total Dhamaal” among others.

Singer Yasser Desai said, “I am waiting eagerly for this song to be out. Sameer sir has penned the lyrics with his signature finesse, and Gourov has composed it with all his heart.” To be released by Sony Music India, “Saiyyonee” will be available on streaming platforms on March 17.

Source@asimriaz77_repost
