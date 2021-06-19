Avika Gor appears in Telugu game show ‘Sixth Sense 4’

Adv.

Actress Avika Gor appeared on the Telugu game show “Sixth Sense” season 4 and raised Rs 1 lakh for an NGO. “It’s my second time on the show. This was as good and better. We had some amazing moments with the emotion ranging from action, intense to very emotional,” Avika said.

“All the money we raised goes to Camp Diaries, which is an NGO. Let’s stay strong and within protocols. The pandemic is far from over. Let’s focus on getting vaccinated and developing immunity,” she said.

Avika shared a pic of her appearance on the show and captioned, “We as actors get so many opportunities to do something for our society. #sixthsense is special.. last time I went, I won prize money and it all went to @campdiaries 💛

This time I have the opportunity to do the same but what would be the prize this time? Or will I not win at all? Curious?”

Adv.

The “Balika Vadhu” fame actress was recently seen in the music video “Dil ko mere”, which dropped on May 17.