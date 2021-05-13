Avika Gor: This time will go but leave a lot of scars

Adv.

Actress Avika Gor, who rose to fame as Anandi in the show “Balika Vadhu”, feels the Covid pandemic may ebb one day but it is bound to leave scars behind.

“We are facing death in the face of Covid-19 virus. We would never see such dire times probably in our lives. There is still such a big fight to take. I can’t ask everyone enough to follow all the protocols. It’s literally saving lives,” Avika said.

She stressed on wearing masks and maintaining social distance. “This disease is predominantly air borne and we have to put the masks on, maintain social distancing and follow everything asked to. Let’s help each other whenever and whatever ways we can. This time will go but leave a lot of scars,” the actress added.

Currently, Avika has a couple of Telugu projects coming up. She will be seen in “Thank You” co-starring Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna, and an untitled project with Kalyan Dev.

On the personal front, last November Avika had confirmed that she is dating Roadies 17 contestant Milind Chandwani. She had shared photographs with Milind on social media and talked about their relationship.