Avinash Mukherjee mourns co-actor Divya Bhatnagar’s death, says can’t believe she is no more!

TV actress Divya Bhatnagar’s sudden demise has left the TV industry reeling in shock. Many actors took to social media to share their condolences. Avinash Mukherjee, who had worked with Divya in the show Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki, says that it’s tough to believe that she is no more.

“I got the news and it’s really disheartening. My condolences to the family. I worked with her in Sanskar for 1.5 years, I remember sitting with her and talking to her about so many things. I cannot believe that she is no more,” he says.

He adds, “It’s unbelievable… May her soul rest in peace and may she continue to smile in a better world.”

Divya was diagnosed with Covid-19 and was admitted to the hospital. She passed away on Monday after she suffered from a cardiac arrest. She also had pneumonia and was put on a ventilator.

Other actors such as Shoaib Ibrahim and Devoleena Bhattacharjee also posted about her demise on social media. Apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Divya had also been seen in shows such as Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre and Vish among others.

Avinash further adds, “It is very important to value our lives and take the mandatory precautions in Covid scenario. We shouldn’t take our relationships for granted. We must live life one day at a time”.