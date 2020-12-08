TV News

Avinash Mukherjee mourns co-actor Divya Bhatnagar’s death, says can’t believe she is no more!

Divya Bhatnagar’s sudden demise has left the TV industry reeling in shock

By Glamsham Editorial
Avinash Mukherjee mourns co-actor Divya Bhatnagar’s death, says can’t believe she is no more!
Avinash Mukherjee mourns co-actor Divya Bhatnagar’s death, says can’t believe she is no more!
ADVERTISEMENT

TV actress Divya Bhatnagar’s sudden demise has left the TV industry reeling in shock. Many actors took to social media to share their condolences. Avinash Mukherjee, who had worked with Divya in the show Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki, says that it’s tough to believe that she is no more.

“I got the news  and it’s really disheartening. My condolences to the family. I worked with her in Sanskar for 1.5 years, I remember sitting with her and talking to her about so many things. I cannot believe that she is no more,” he says.

He adds, “It’s unbelievable… May her soul rest in peace and may she continue to smile in a better world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Divya was diagnosed with Covid-19 and was admitted to the hospital. She passed away on Monday after she suffered from a cardiac arrest. She also had pneumonia and was put on a ventilator. 

Other actors such as Shoaib Ibrahim and Devoleena Bhattacharjee also posted about her demise on social media. Apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Divya had also been seen in shows such as Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre and Vish among others. 

Avinash further adds, “It is very important to value our lives and take the mandatory precautions in Covid scenario. We shouldn’t take our relationships for granted. We must live life one day at a time”.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleWishlist Dialogues: Hina Khan’s inspirational and emotional dialogues
Next articleMexico requests US to extradite ex-Minister

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss 14: Onir clueless about being one of the contestants

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Filmmaker Onir on Wednesday denied a piece of news report claiming that he is part of the upcoming season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss.
Read more
News

Corona Virus Alert: TV actors take precautions to avoid contracting coronavirus

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The coronavirus has spread widely in China and the condition of Wuhan is sad. There are a few cases that have been reported in India as well. TV actors talk about the precautions they are taking to avoid contracting the disease.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla try to decode the message behind Mastermind Vikas Gupta’s judgement

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla try to decode...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
In the latest clip of Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala exclusively on Voot, the duo are seen discussing the ulterior motives behind Vikas’ statements while defending their own behaviour in the house.
Veeranshu Singhania has given me a push in my little journey: Sharad Malhotra on 'Naagin 5'

Veeranshu Singhania has given me a push in my little journey:...

Bigg Boss 14 Challengers give a tough fight to the contestants in the Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss 14: Challengers give a tough fight to the contestants...

Juda Kar Diya out now Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda's romantic chemistry in this emotional song

Juda Kar Diya out now: Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda’s romantic...

Avinash Mukherjee mourns co-actor Divya Bhatnagar’s death, says can’t believe she is no more! 1

Bigg Boss: Ultimate Scream Queens of the show

Avinash Mukherjee mourns co-actor Divya Bhatnagar’s death, says can’t believe she is no more! 1

Big B, 'Bigg Boss', 'Dil Bechara' most tweeted in 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020