Avinesh Rekhi talks about losing 13kg for Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na

Avinesh Rekhi and Anjali Tatrari are to play the lead roles in the upcoming show ‘Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na’. The story revolves around Krisha Chaturvedi played by Anjali. She hopes to begin her very own fairytale with the love of her life, Prince Devraj (Avinesh).

To play the young handsome prince, Avinesh worked really hard to transform himself completely, losing 13 kilos in a short time.

Talking about his transformation, Avinesh said: “Weight loss is a nightmare for most people. Losing weight is indeed a very tough job. All my life I have been a fitness enthusiast, but it was quite difficult for me this time around.”

He said he lost 13 kilos in “a short span of time”, which surprised him, because he had not lost this much weight “at this pace before”. He added: “When you have dedication, work out with precision and motivation, and follow a rigorous diet, then you get the desired results.”

The actor, who’s known for his roles in ‘Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon’, ‘Darr Sabko Lagta Hai’ and ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji’, continued: “I was on a one-meal-a-day diet. Having one meal a day is considered unhealthy, and I wouldn’t recommend it to most people, but, knowing as I do a lot about nutrition, I was able to ensure that I wasn’t deprived of any essential macronutrient.

“I didn’t go to the gym for any weight training, I just did functional training that required hands, such as conditional workouts, push-ups and pull-ups.”

Explaining why he was so keen on losing weight, the actor said: “When I was offered the show, they wanted me to shoot bare-chested for a lot of sequences. That became my biggest motivation for being in shape. My transformation for the show was really challenging, but I am very content and excited to see myself on the screen, and I’m sure it will be a treat for all my fans.”

In ‘Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na’, Avinesh’s character Devraj finds himself caught between his love and his duties towards the royal family and its legacy. Will there be a ‘happily ever after’ in store for Krisha, or will she have to take charge of the situation and earn it?

(The show will air soon on Zee TV.)