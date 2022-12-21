Ayesha Jhulka reminisces about shooting the 90s' hit 'Wada Raha Sanam'

Bollywood actress Ayesha Jhulka, best known for her film ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ recently appeared on a singing reality show along with another well-known face of Bollywood, Neelam Kothari. While both enjoyed the performances by contestants, Ayesha felt nostalgic after listening to the song ‘Wada Raha Sanam ‘ sung by Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata.

This romantic song was picturised on Ayesha and action star Akshay Kumar. It was originally sung by Alka Yagnik and Abhijit Bhattacharya.

Recalling the shooting for this song from the 1992 film ‘Khiladi,’ Ayesha said: “I am grateful to hear this from you Sonakshi, very beautifully sung.”

“Yeh gaana bohot si yaadein le aata hai” (This song brings back so many memories), it was a nostalgic moment for me.”

Ayesha, who is also known for giving hits such as ‘Meherbaan’ , ‘Dalaal’, ‘Rang’, ‘Masoom’, among others expressed her wish of going back to those days.

“I get emotional, if I recollect all those memories as it’s been 30 years since this song, I must say time flies. I wish we could go back to those days when we could perform this song on hills and mountains with beautiful scenes, just to recreate it again,” she added.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are judges on ‘Indian Idol 13’.

The singing reality show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.