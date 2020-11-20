Advtg.
TV News

Baalveer comes close to death in new episodes: Dev Joshi

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actor Dev Joshi says his protagonist Baalveer will have a close brush with death during an intense fight sequence in upcoming episodes of Baalveer Returns.

In the show, after dreaming about the ultimate destruction of his home, Veerlok, Baalveer gets anxious as he considers it a sign of greater havoc. On the other hand, Baambal (Vimarsh Roshan), who is now a prisoner at Veerlok, has learnt the truth behind Baalveer and Ray’s (Shoaib Ali) connection, and how their father was killed by Shaurya.

On Earth, Ray is plotting his scheme to rescue Baambal from Veerlok prison. Ray reaches Veerlok and, as he tries to rescue Baambal, Baalveer and the fairies reach there as the ultimate fight commences.

Advtg.

“The upcoming episodes promise to put all the fans and viewers of ‘Baalveer Returns’ on the edge of their seats. Yes, Baalveer comes close to his death during an intense fight sequence,” said Dev.

“To be honest, it has been an overwhelming feeling, when I heard the upcoming storyline of the show. It was a little shocking but Baalveer will always remain in everyone’s hearts and will keep receiving the support. The adventures of Baalveer and Vivaan continues and some exciting twists await for our viewers,” he added.

The actor thanked viewers for “immense love and support throughout the years”, adding: “It is because of them we have continue this adventure of ‘Baalveer Returns’ and I promise them that there are a lot of surprises in store for them”.

Advtg.

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous article'Respect it': Laxman supports Kohli's paternity leave
Next articleTaapsee Pannu shares recipe to burn fat
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Baalveer comes close to death in new episodes: Dev Joshi 1

TV actor Rahil Azam on wearing 'police ki vardi' in the...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actor Rahil Azam has joined the cast of Maddam Sir, and he is extremely happy to wear the police uniform...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Workload of Indian cricketers not an issue in Australia: Laxman

Baalveer comes close to death in new episodes: Dev Joshi 2

Preity recalls shooting for 'Soldier' in freezing cold

Baalveer comes close to death in new episodes: Dev Joshi 3

Why Kapil Dev was initially against the idea of making '83'

Baalveer comes close to death in new episodes: Dev Joshi 4

Sushmita Sen: I am a proud 45

Baalveer comes close to death in new episodes: Dev Joshi 2

Namit Das: Pandemic has been the worst nightmare of artistes

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks