Will Baalveer and Ray survive without their superpowers? Who will win the fight?

Advtg.

Baalveer Returns is set to take an exciting twist as both, Baalveer (Dev Joshi) and Ray (Shoaib Ali), exhaust their powers after a nail biting fight between the nemeses. While both of them no longer possess their immense powers, Ray decides to take advantage of this situation and creates a larger havoc that Baalveer won’t anticipate or be able to protect Bharat Nagar from it. The upcoming episodes of Sony SAB’s magical fantasy show promise to take viewers on a thrilling journey as a never seen before threat looms over Baalveer and Vivaan’s (Vansh Sayani) Bharat Nagar.

While Ray had transformed into a 10 head Raavan, in a fierce face-off with Baalveer, both Ray and Baalveer exhaust all their powers. Ray views this as an opportunity to plan a dangerous scheme which Baalveer could never anticipate or fight. With his powers gone, Baalveer is worried about Ray’s next move and he, along with Vivaan alert all the fairies to stay on a look out for Ray’s next evil move. Things take a shocking turn when Ray turns Vivaan and Baalveer’s hometown into a landmine.

How will Baalveer solve this situation and evacuate entire Bharat Nagar without his powers?

Advtg.

Dev Joshi, essaying the role of Baalveer said, “This week has been one of the most exciting weeks on the set. I really loved how the entire Dussehra storyline was incorporated in the show. The challenges for Baalveer and Vivaan keep growing by the day as their enemy Ray is equally powerful. The upcoming episodes will give a glimpse to our viewers where they will see how Baalveer would face the challenges in front of him without his powers and like a human. So, stay tuned because a big surprise is also in store.”

Shoaib Ali, essaying the role of Ray said, “Ray’s shrewd ideas and plans only get better with each attack. Even without his powers, he has found a way to execute a well-planned scheme which his enemy Baalveer cannot anticipate or stop. It has been an entirely new experience shooting for the upcoming episodes and our viewers will soon find out what it is. So, stay tuned to Baalveer Returns.”