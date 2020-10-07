How will Baalveer save Vivaan without his powers in Baalveer Returns?

Advtg.

Taking the viewers through the glorious underwater world, Sony SAB’s Baalveer Returns never fails to mesmerize the audience with its grandeur and action-packed storyline. The underwater world of Shinkai has introduced a new threat in Baalveer’s (Dev Joshi) life with Baambaal (Vimarsh Roshan) and Ray (Shoaib Ali) committed to create havoc on Earth and consume the ultimate power possessed by Baalveer. The upcoming episodes promises to put the viewers on the edge of their seats as young Vivaan (Vansh Sayani) battles a life and death situation.

While Baalveer so far has been successful in destroying all the evil plans laid down by Baambaal, the upcoming episodes will witness Ray targeting Vivaan to lure Baalveer into their plan. Vivaan will be seen trapped inside a large egg under the depth of the ocean.

Elevating the challenge even further is the fact that this trap is immune to any magical powers. On the other hand, Birba (Ayesha Khan) joins the wicked team of Baambaal and creates a brutal plan to make two kills with one grand plan. Threat looms around Baalveer and Vivaan’s life.

How will Baalveer save Vivaan and himself from falling into this dangerous trap? What is Birba’s grand plan?

Dev Joshi, essaying the role of Baalveer said, “The storyline is getting exciting by the week. Baalveer’s weakness which is Vivaan, is now being targeted. The episodes further promise an exhilarating turn of events.

There is also a new enemy that Baalveer will be facing which is Birba. It has been a delight to shoot with Ayesha, Shoaib and Vimarsh for the current sequence as we usually do not have many scenes together. It is always a great experience to shoot with a new artiste. I am sure our viewers and fans will enjoy the new twist on Baalveer Returns.”

Ayesha Khan, essaying the role of Birba said, “It is a wonderful experience to be a part of such a prominent show, Baalveer Returns. I was a little nervous and excited to meet my co-stars and step into this grand fantasy world.

I am thrilled to be playing the role of Birba because I think playing a role of an antagonist really challenges aan artist. I am learning every day on the sets from trying to ace the dark character of Birba at the same time, getting used to the green screen.

I was welcomed with open arms by the entire team and I look forward to creating lovely memories with everyone. I hope the viewers enjoy the Birba as he enters with some grand plans to create havoc in Baalveer’s life. So, stay tuned.”