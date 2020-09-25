Badan Pe Sitare song out now: Asim Riaz and Sehnoor’s killer dance moves in the remix version

Advtg.

Big boss fame Asim Riaz known for good looks and charm is again going to be seen much-anticipated song ‘Badan Pe Sitare’ with Sehnoor.

The teaser of Asim and Sehnoor’s song Badan Pe Sitaare has been released and is already trending on YouTube as soon it is released.

In the Badan Pe Sitare song, Asim Riaz and Sehnoor are seen flaunting their killer dance moves in a retro remix style.

We can see Asim and Sehnoor get all flirtatious as they groove to the foot-tapping number inside a dance club. While we only get a glimpse of the two, but their chemistry ignites some sparks, which fans will want to witness.

While the original track of this song was from the film ‘Prince’ that starred Shammi Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala. It was sung by Mohammad Rafi.

Check out Badan Pe Sitare song starring Asim Riaz and Sehnoor below: