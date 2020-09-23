Home TV News

Badan Pe Sitare teaser: Asim Riaz and Sehnoor gives retro vibes in this remix version of the iconic song

In the teaser, Asim Riaz and Sehnoor are seen in grooving in a club and giving all the retro vibe in the remixed version of Badan Pe Sitare teaser.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Badan Pe Sitare teaser Asim Riaz and Sehnoor gives retro vibes in this remix version of the iconic song
Badan Pe Sitare teaser Asim Riaz and Sehnoor gives retro vibes in this remix version of the iconic song
Advtg.

Asim Riaz is back with a ‘big surprise’ for his fans. The Bigg Boss 13 runner-up had been making fans curious about his upcoming projects for quite some time.

While he announced that his upcoming song is going to be with his Afsos Karoge singer ‘Stebin Ben,’ he did not divulge into details, only making fans more inquisitive. But, looks like the time has finally come, when Asim openly tells everyone about his forthcoming music video. 

Asim dropped in the first look of his upcoming song and left fans amazed. His next track is titled ‘Badan Pe Sitare.’ Feeling nostalgic? 

Advtg.

Yes, Asim is all set to go ‘retro’ way and recreate ‘Badan Pe Sitare’ again. While Stebin Ben has given his voice to this retro 2.0 song, the beautiful Sehnoor will spread her magic with the Kashmiri boy in the video.

Asim Riaz shared a teaser on his Instagram and captioned, “Retro is calling ! Presenting you the most awaited Teaser of the year, ‘Badan Pe Sitare’ again coming back to win your hearts.full song release on 25th September. Retro Song 2.0 #badanpesitare In the stunning voice of @stebinben and @sehnooor999 Feat @asimriaz77.official

In the teaser, Asim Riaz and Sehnoor are seen in grooving in a club and giving all the retro vibe in the remixed version of Badan Pe Sitare teaser.

For the unversed, Badan Pe Sitare is an iconic number of the yesteryears and sung by legendary singer ‘Mohammed Rafi’ Sahab. The song is still touted to be one of the best in Indian Cinema. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Check out Asim Riaz and Sehnoor’s Badan Pe Sitare teaser below:

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleAhead of Bigg Boss 14, Here are the last seasons winnner list
Next articleHiten Tejwani to be seen in short film about serial killer

Related Articles

Feature

Ahead of Bigg Boss 14, Here are the last seasons winnner list

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bigg Boss is undoubtedly the most favorite reality show in India. Season 14 will begin on October 3. Ahead of Bigg Boss 14,here are the list of winners from the last seasons.
Read more
News

Kavita Kaushik denies being part of Salman Khan Show

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Kavita Kaushik on Tuesday rubbished speculations that she is set to be a housemate in the upcoming season 14 of the...
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Rashami Desai’s latest caption “Isme tera ghata Mera kuch nahi jata” and flaunts a white floral kurti attitude on point

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Rashami Desai is seen wearing a white floral long kurti. She is also carrying a bag with her. The caption that caught attention to us. Her caption game is one point. We totally love her caption and her attitude.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Badan Pe Sitare teaser: Asim Riaz and Sehnoor gives retro vibes in this remix version of the iconic song 1

'Supergirl' to end with season six next year

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Sep 23 (IANS) The Melissa Benoist-starrer superhero series, Supergirl, will conclude with its sixth season, which is expected to premiere in 2021."I'm...
Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni's Dookudu Clocks 9 Years

Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni’s Dookudu clocks 9 Years

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

IPL 13: Sponsors & growing brand valuation boost Delhi Capitals' revenue

When Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant moved to tears

When Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant moved to tears

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Focussing on expressing myself & having a lot of fun this...

Ayushmann Khurrana in Time list of 100 Most Influential People

Ayushmann Khurrana among 5 Indians in Time list of 100 Most...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks