Badan Pe Sitare teaser: Asim Riaz and Sehnoor gives retro vibes in this remix version of the iconic song

Advtg.

Asim Riaz is back with a ‘big surprise’ for his fans. The Bigg Boss 13 runner-up had been making fans curious about his upcoming projects for quite some time.

While he announced that his upcoming song is going to be with his Afsos Karoge singer ‘Stebin Ben,’ he did not divulge into details, only making fans more inquisitive. But, looks like the time has finally come, when Asim openly tells everyone about his forthcoming music video.

Asim dropped in the first look of his upcoming song and left fans amazed. His next track is titled ‘Badan Pe Sitare.’ Feeling nostalgic?

Advtg.

Yes, Asim is all set to go ‘retro’ way and recreate ‘Badan Pe Sitare’ again. While Stebin Ben has given his voice to this retro 2.0 song, the beautiful Sehnoor will spread her magic with the Kashmiri boy in the video.

Asim Riaz shared a teaser on his Instagram and captioned, “Retro is calling ! Presenting you the most awaited Teaser of the year, ‘Badan Pe Sitare’ again coming back to win your hearts.full song release on 25th September. Retro Song 2.0 #badanpesitare In the stunning voice of @stebinben and @sehnooor999 Feat @asimriaz77.official

In the teaser, Asim Riaz and Sehnoor are seen in grooving in a club and giving all the retro vibe in the remixed version of Badan Pe Sitare teaser.

For the unversed, Badan Pe Sitare is an iconic number of the yesteryears and sung by legendary singer ‘Mohammed Rafi’ Sahab. The song is still touted to be one of the best in Indian Cinema. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Check out Asim Riaz and Sehnoor’s Badan Pe Sitare teaser below: