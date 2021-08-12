Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 promo: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar new love story starts after 30

- Advertisement -

The wait is finally over for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fans. Producer Ekta Kapoor on Thursday dropped the first promo of the second season featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as the new-age Ram and Priya.

Ekta released the first promo and captioned, “#badeachchelagtehai #badeachchelagtehainpromo meet RAM PRIYA ! @sonytvofficial”

The video opens at a party where Ram while gorging on some starters asks Priya why she is unmarried even at 32. Startled by his query, she retorts that he is 38, and still single. To this, Priya counter questions him and asks why isn’t he married at the age of 38. While Ram then explains the three stages of marriage, Priya points that at least there’s something common between the two.

Nakuul Mehta also shared the promo and captioned, “We made it back to your TeeVee 📺 So looking forward to this exciting collaboration with some ace storytellers & artists #BadeAccheLagteHai2 on @sonytvofficial , soonest! P.S. Also, Hey, I’m Ram 😍

Disha also shared her excitement and captioned the promo, “#badeacchelagtehain2 Sometimes when you least expect it, good things happen! This show fell into my lap out of nowhere , in such a short period of time & I feel nothing could have been better than this one! Nervous ,Excited & all kinds of jitters !! Looking forward for you all to see the show & Give the same Love you gave first #badeacchelagtehain ♥️”

The duo won everyone’s heart as Aditya and Pankhuri in their debut show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain will go on floors this weekend. It is set to go on air next month.

Check out Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 promo below: