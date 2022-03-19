- Advertisement -
Badshah, Bharti Singh win Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2021

By Glamsham Bureau
Rapper Badshah and popular comedian Bharti Singh share their excitement on winning Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2021.

Badshah said: “Kids don’t hide it when they are bored, which is why it is important to keep giving them something different. With 2021 being challenging for them, to be able to entertain and engage with such a tough audience twice is exhilarating.”

The rapper who had twice won the award feels lucky on being favourite and chosen again.

“I feel fortunate to be chosen twice as the Favourite Rapper at the Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards 2021. I look forward to creating more songs and entertaining them throughout,” he added.

On the other hand, Bharti Singh has won the Best TV actor and quite elated on her win, Bharti said: “I feel fortunate for the wonderful response received by kids. I truly believe laughter is a good medicine and it feels nice to know that I was able to create a happy environment and keep their spirits up during these challenging times.”

“I feel blessed to be chosen as the Favourite Female TV Actor at the Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards 2021. Speaking to children and trying to get them to laugh and respond is more difficult than speaking to adults. This is why this award is really special,” she concluded.

Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards is an Indian version of an American awards show which recognises popular faces from film, television, music and sports.

