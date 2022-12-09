Badshah narrates a story through his latest: 'Woh'

Badshah shared his reason for collaborating with rapper Ankit Singh Patyal, popularly known as Ikka and Dino James for the first time for the track ‘Woh’ and said that the song tells his story through music and compositions.

Badshah, who is known for his hit tracks such as ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, ‘DJ Waley Babu’, ‘Saturday Saturday’, said: “Ikka Paaji and Dino Paaji finished the song and made me hear it. I immediately connected to it and told them that I even have a story that I want to narrate through this song and asked if I can join them. They were kind enough to allow me to be a part of the song.”

The song brings out the emotions of a guy after a break-up and how he deals with the pain. Dino and Badshah were co-judges of the ‘Hustle 2.0’, where they only gave a glimpse of the song.

The trio are coming on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for ‘rapper special episode’ along other well-known rappers including Raftaar, King, Rajakumari, and Srushti Tawade.

Dino also spoke about the collaboration and added: “Once I was chilling with Ikka at my place and we were just vibing to music. He made me listen to a song and I was thinking if we can do anything about it. It is said that a musician makes a song, but I swear to God this song was made on its own. We went to Badshah paaji and made him hear the song. The moment he heard it he asked us if he could be a part of it.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.