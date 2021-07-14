Badshah removes shoes as mark of respect to reality show contestants

Adv.

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) The upcoming episode of “Super Dancer: Chapter 4” this weekend will feature Badshah as chief guest, and the contestants will be seen performing in groups of three.

Among trios performing were “India’s Best Dancer” winner Tiger Pop, contestant Sanchit and guru Vartika.

After their performance Badshah walked up to the stage and removed his shoes. When asked about its significance he said: “In hip-hop culture, when you have no words to describe how you feel about a performance, this is the utmost sign of respect.”

He added that the shoes would remain on the stage till the time Sanchit, Tiger Pop and Vartika were there.

Badshah added: “Ab toh joote bhi nahi hai, ab main kya doon? Bahut badi baat bolne wala hoon main — duniya ka best talent yahan aata hai (Now that I have taken off my shows, what else can I give? I’ll say this — the world’s best talent comes here).

Judges Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Anurag Basu, too, both praised the trio on the Sony Entertainment Television show.

