Balle Balle: Niyati Fatnani learns Punjabi for her role in 'Channa Mereya'

TV actress Niyati Fatnani is all set to play the lead role of a Sikh girl, named Ginni in the new show ‘Channa Mereya’. The actress said she learned how to speak Punjabi for her role.

She shared: “The thing is that I am playing the role of a Sikhni, so I have to speak Punjabi. This show is for everyone, so I don’t have to speak in proper Punjabi all the time. Still have been using a lot of Punjabi dialect as the character demands. So, to give justice to my character I had to learn Punjabi.”

The show ‘Channa Mereya’ is set in Amritsar and Niyati plays the role of a Sikhni who runs a Dhaba.

The ‘Nazar’ actress asserted further about the methods she opted to learn Punjabi language.

“I watched a lot of videos where people vlogged in Punjabi, watched a lot of Punjabi movies. I even read comments on Instagram posts that were in Punjabi to better understand my character and how she would speak in her day to day life,” she added.

‘Channa Mereya’ will be coming soon on Star Bharat.