Sarmistha Acharjee wants career in Hindi shows

Adv.

Bengali actress Sarmistha Acharjee, who stars in the hit Bangla show “Harano Sur”, is keen to make her debut in Hindi television. She says she is waiting for the pandemic to get over before she looks for work.

“I want to grow as an actress. After being part of Bengali entertainment industry, I now want to pursue my career in Hindi fiction shows. It’s a dream, and I’m working hard to turn it into a reality. I am waiting for the pandemic to get over. Covid-19 has come across as a barrier,” she says.

Meanwhile, her show is currently coming to an end.

Adv.

“I’m playing the lead character Ahona, a struggling singer. I could relate to the character as I too enjoy singing and my mom, too, is a singer. But now when the show is ending, I’m looking ahead to play challenging roles. I wish if I get a chance to do this in a Hindi fiction show.”

Sarmistha has also featured in films like “Love Diary Ek Prem Katha” and “Mon Sudhu Toke Chai”.