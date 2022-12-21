scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss 16’: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will choose between Rs 25 lakh and Ankit Gupta

In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', contestant Priyanka Choudhary will be seen in a sticky spot when she'd be given a choice between prize money of Rs 25 lakh and her friend Ankit Gupta.

By Glamsham Bureau
In a promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, Priyanka is seen sitting in the confession room while other housemates see her on the television. The voice of Bigg Boss tells her that she can bring back the lost prize money but if she chooses it, then her friend Ankit will be evicted from the house.

She seems to be in a fix as the voice of Bigg Boss is seen giving a countdown. Other’s pin their hope as they see Priyanka making a choice.

Friend-turned-foe Archana Gautam claps as she is happy to see Priyanka in the uncomfortable position.

The caption for the clip read: ‘Ankit ya, 25 lakh – kya choose karegi Priyanka iss baar?”

