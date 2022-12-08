scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

Sreejita De mimcks Tina Datta by looking in camera while hugging Shalin Bhanot

By Glamsham Bureau

Television actress Sreejita De, who was the first evicted contestant from ‘Bigg Boss 16’, made a fiery comeback into the show as a wild card entrant. As she was announced as the wild card entrant, several housemates except Tina Datta was seen cheering for Sreejita, who said that Tina has a black heart. She even said that she will expose Tina and make sure she is out of the show.

When she entered the show, she tightly hugged Shalin Bhanot, said “wait” and then looked into the camera as she hugged him, which is noticed by every housemate. Tina has often looked into the camera as she hugged Shalin in the show.

Mimicking Tina, Sreejita hilariously said: “Zoom in the camera.”

Nimrit, Shiv and Soundrya catch the drift and start clapping at Sreejita. Priyanka said: “Ab aayega maza.”

Tina is seen crying inconsolably in the bedroom.

Previous article
Mark Wood back in England team for second Test against Pakistan
Next article
'Current Laga Re' from Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Cirkus' is a livewire
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla

Avika Gor

Asim Riaz

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US