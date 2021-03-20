Bepanah Pyaar poster out: Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra twinning in black and flaunting their sizzling chemistry

ADVERTISEMENT

Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra have once again collaborated to bring their sizzling chemistry on the TV screens with their upcoming music video ‘Bepanah Pyaar’.

Surbhi finally shared the first look of the song, and here is the reason for her fans to rejoice.

In the poster, Surbhi and Sharad can be seen twinning in black. While Surbhi looks drop-dead gorgeous in black sheer top and denim, Sharad looks dapper in a black sweatshirt and jeans.

Surbhi Chandna captioned the poster, “The Wait is Finally Over. Super Excited to announce #BepanahPyaar will be out soon on @vyrloriginals, are you ready for this? More details out tomorrow.”

The song is crooned by Payal Dev and Yasser Desai. The lyrics have been penned down by Shabir Ahmed and Payal Dev. The music video is directed by Arif Khan.

Check out Bepanah Pyaar poster starring Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra below: