ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Bepanah Pyaar poster out: Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra twinning in black and flaunting their sizzling chemistry

Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra have once again collaborated to bring their sizzling chemistry on the TV screens with their upcoming music video ‘Bepanah Pyaar’.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bepanah Pyaar poster out Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra twinning in black and flaunting their sizzling chemistry
Bepanah Pyaar poster out Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra twinning in black and flaunting their sizzling chemistry
ADVERTISEMENT

Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra have once again collaborated to bring their sizzling chemistry on the TV screens with their upcoming music video ‘Bepanah Pyaar’.

Surbhi finally shared the first look of the song, and here is the reason for her fans to rejoice.

In the poster, Surbhi and Sharad can be seen twinning in black. While Surbhi looks drop-dead gorgeous in black sheer top and denim, Sharad looks dapper in a black sweatshirt and jeans. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Surbhi Chandna captioned the poster, “The Wait is Finally Over. Super Excited to announce #BepanahPyaar will be out soon on @vyrloriginals, are you ready for this? More details out tomorrow.”

The song is crooned by Payal Dev and Yasser Desai. The lyrics have been penned down by Shabir Ahmed and Payal Dev. The music video is directed by Arif Khan.

Check out Bepanah Pyaar poster starring Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleB-Town celebs acing social media challenges
Next articleVijay Varma now looking at headlining shows, films
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan flaunts her Beach Body in style

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hina Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in a light blue monokini with her skin glistening under the sun, flaunting her perfectly toned legs
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar step out for double date night

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Bigg Boss 14 couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni recently stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai. The couple was joined by none other than Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar.
Read more
News

Rahul Vaidya slays in anarkali kurta and grooves on ‘Khwaja mere Khwaja’; Aly Goni drops a sweetest comment on the video

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Rahul Vaidya shared an Instagram reel and captioned, “Khwaja mere Khwaja ...✨” In the video, he is seen grooving on Hrithik Roshan’s song Khwaja mere Khwaja from Jodhaa Akbar. Also seen doing the iconic step of the famous song.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Hina Khan flaunts her Beach Body in style

Vijay Varma now looking at headlining shows, films

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Vijay Varma, in his almost decade-long journey in Bollywood, has tried several genres. Although he feels he cannot run around trees, he would not mind giving it a shot.

Bepanah Pyaar poster out: Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra twinning in black and flaunting their sizzling chemistry

News Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra have once again collaborated to bring their sizzling chemistry on the TV screens with their upcoming music video ‘Bepanah Pyaar’.

B-Town celebs acing social media challenges

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) There was a time when social media was only about pictures, videos and viral memes. Now, ruling the platform are...

Adarsh Gourav feels OTT projects are more liberating

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Adarsh Gourav, nominated for a BAFTA for 'The White Tiger', considers himself fortunate that the film released on OTT instead of getting a theatrical release

Why did Andie MacDowell stop colouring her hair?

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Actress Andie MacDowell has revealed why she stopped colouring her during the Covid pandemic
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates